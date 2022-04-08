Fast-moving flames destroy Prichard home during Northern Gulf Coast Red Flag Warning

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Charred wood is basically all that is left of a Prichard home that caught fire Friday morning.

Strong winds fueled and fanned the flames as the home on Bullshead Avenue burned to the ground.

“It drove the fire and it added to the intensity of the fire and it also allowed for embers to fly out throughout the community a lot further than normal wind conditions,” said David Hale, Interim Prichard Fire Chief.

Those embers flying far enough to set a tree and two other structures on fire. Prichard firefighters were able to quickly put those small blazes out.

Chief Hale says every building involved was empty and nobody was hurt.

“Whenever you have the wind conditions that are extremely high that just adds to the intensity and what we have to do and the way the fire is growing,” he said.

The Prichard house fire comes during a Red Flag Warning along the Northern Gulf Coast. That alert warns that conditions are ripe for things to burn because of low humidity and a strong breeze.

While it is unclear what sparked the fire on Bullshead Avenue, Chief Hale is urging people to think twice about burning anything right now.

“Anytime we have high winds and conditions such as today there should be no open flames out in the communities,” he said. “There should be no trash fires even BBQ fires.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

