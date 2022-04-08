Gulf Shores lowers speed limits for safer roads

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Drivers may have to be a little more patient when heading to Baldwin County beaches now. That’s partly, because there’s more tourist traffic on the road but also because Gulf Shores has lowered speed limits on two of its major thoroughfares. The new speed limits have been in effect for a couple of weeks and authorities said if you haven’t taken notice yet, it’s time that you do.

Thousands of cars a day travel Highway 59 this time of year. Gulf Shores and the Fort Morgan peninsula are vacation destinations, and the numbers of visitors is increasing every year. With more cars on the roads comes a greater chance for accidents. That’s one of the reasons for the reduction in speed limits.

Speed limits along portions of Ft. Morgan Rd. and Hwy. 59 have been dropped to 45 mph, permanently. (Hal Scheurich)

“By lowering that speed limit, even by ten miles per hour, what we’re doing is we’re giving the drivers behind those vehicles turning off, a greater reaction time, to be able to slow and stop and not cause a collision,” explained Sgt. Nick Corcoran with Gulf Shores Police.

The roads affected are two of the most traveled. The speed limit on Fort Morgan Road, within the city limits of Gulf Shores is now 45 instead of 55 and then 35 as you approach Highway 59. The speed limit has also dropped to 45 miles per hours once south of County Road 6 on Highway 59 and then 35 mph from the bridge at the Intercoastal Waterway to Beach Highway.

Now that the change has been in effect for two weeks, enforcement will increase, but the Police Department said it’s not out looking to write tickets.

“This is not financially motivated in any way,” Corcoran said. “Approximately eighty percent of the vehicle stops in Gulf Shores result in a warning. This is not coming from a revenue standpoint. It’s strictly public safety oriented.”

While a slowdown due to the speed limit may seem like an inconvenience, Gulf Shores PD wants to remind drivers that nothing will slow them down more than an accident. Officials tell Fox 10 News that one of the main factors in the decision to lower the speed limits through town was the increasing number of accidents.

