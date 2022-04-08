High fire danger

(WALA) - Gusty westerly winds are combining with lower relative humidity levels to also bring a higher risk for wildfires. Our coastal area is considered abnormally dry according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. There is a small area of moderate drought in southwestern Baldwin County near U.S. 98. Outdoor burning is not advised through Saturday.

The rip current risk drops back to moderate risk levels on Saturday and Sunday. Now that water temperatures are getting closer to 70 degrees, swimmers can be more tempted to enter the water. This makes the risk more dangerous, considering we are within our Spring Break season.

Expect sunny skies and pleasant weather the next few afternoons. The nights stay unusually chilly. We will see our coolest temperature tonight, with lows in the low 40s. Temperatures rebound into the upper 70s on Sunday and some spots will hit 80 on Monday.

Spotty showers return next week, especially on Wednesday.

