Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile Police Department: Brill Road shooting victim transported to hospital

(WCAX)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting on Brill Road in Mobile Friday morning resulted in the injury of a male victim, according to Mobile police.

Police said that at about 8:38 a.m. officers responded to Sunset on the Bayou Apartments at 2001 Brill Road in reference to someone having been shot. The male victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

The MPD says it will provide additional information when details become available.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

THE TEAK DECK ON THE U.S.S ALABAMA BATTLESHIP IS FINALLY BEING REPLACED.
U.S.S Alabama Battleship is getting an upgrade, construction already underway
Four people are dead after what's believed to be a murder-suicide. It happened Thursday night...
Man killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life in Mississippi, sheriff says
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
Traffic stopped on I-10 East in Baldwin County as emergency crews respond to a crash.
Traffic stopped on I-10 East in Baldwin County due to crash