MPD seeks public’s help finding missing 12-year-old girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a runaway/missing 12-year-old girl.

Danasia McArthur was last seen on Thursday, April 7 at 11:16 p.m. at Virginia and Broad streets near Pollman’s Bakery. She was last seen wearing an all-black Tulones jumpsuit with white writing and a colorful green bonnet with flowers. She has long braided hair, is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on McArthur’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

