Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

MPD seeks public’s help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Danasia McArthur
Danasia McArthur(Mobile Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a runaway/missing 12-year-old girl.

Danasia McArthur was last seen on Thursday, April 7 at 11:16 p.m. at Virginia and Broad streets near Pollman’s Bakery. She was last seen wearing an all-black Tulones jumpsuit with white writing and a colorful green bonnet with flowers. She has long braided hair, is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on McArthur’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Prichard home catches fire
Fast-moving flames destroy Prichard home during Northern Gulf Coast Red Flag Warning
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Blood donors needed following severe weather in Alabama
THE TEAK DECK ON THE U.S.S ALABAMA BATTLESHIP IS FINALLY BEING REPLACED.
USS Alabama Battleship is getting an upgrade, construction already underway