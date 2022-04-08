Prichard residents say apartment complex evicted them without sufficient notice

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Some residents turned out of their water-soaked apartments complained Friday that they have been treated unfairly.

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner agreed.

“This is not the way it should happen,” he said at the Arbor Pointe Apartments, which three burst pipes forced the short-notice evictions. “They should not be tossed out on the street with nowhere to go. Most of these families are indigent, who don’t have the resources. And so, this is just inhumane.”

Maura McGraw, the property manager, said the three broken pipes caused significant damage to 16 units; 14 of which were occupied.

“A lot of water damage – you know, in some units up to nine inches of water,” she said. “So, unfortunately when you have an emergency situation like that, you have to react immediately with water mitigation measures to try to prevent mold.”

What’s more, McGraw said, when workers got a closer look, they realized the damage was worse than initially thought. She said it might take another couple of months to repair the damage.

Residents said the apartment complex initially gave 24 hours’ notice before relenting and giving them 14 days. But they said it still was not adequate.

“It’s just sad. It’s very sad,” said Sherrie Dees, who added that she slept in her van along with her eight children for four days because she had nowhere else to go. “I mean, I don’t even think – I wouldn’t do a dog like that. You know what I’m saying? I just wouldn’t do that to nobody, even my worst enemy.”

Dees said since then, she has shuttled back and forth among friends but still has no prospect for permanent living arrangements.

Gardner said he paid out of his own pocket to put the displaced tenants up at a motel in Saraland on Thursday night. He said he is working with the apartment management on a long-term resolution.

“These women and their family, these kids, should not be just pushed out on the street because you’re mitigating these apartments,” he said. “There should have been a plan to place these citizens in other apartments or hotels, whatever it takes to make sure they were safe from harm and danger.”

The mayor said the apartment complex should have made alternative, temporary living arrangements for the tenants, who he pointed out were paying their rent and complying with the terms of their leases.

“Just take a look around,” he told reporters. “We have families who are displaced here with kids. There’s no words for that, actually. This should not happen to anyone.”

McGraw said she sympathizes. But she added that the company’s insurance covers only the cost of repairing the units.

“It’s a really terrible situation, and I wish there was a better, easier answer about where to rehouse everybody,” she said. “From a legal standpoint, you know, legally, the leases are, you know, worded in a way that that the renters are supposed to have renters insurance to protect them against, you know, catastrophic events like this.”

Marquita Bright, CEO of the nonprofit Hope Foundation, said 11 of the displaced families are low-income folks with Section 8 housing vouchers. She challenged whether the apartment complex has the right to evict the tenants without going to court.

“One mom happens to sleep in her van with her children after the illegal eviction,” she said. “Another mom, she’s displaced. You have other residents displaced out here with nowhere to go, nowhere to figure it out.”

Bright has set up a gofundme page to try to raise money to help the displaced tenants.

She said one woman stayed in her apartment because she didn't have other options.

“Her water was shut off last month on the 24th after she was given the notice,” she said. “She’s been using water jugs to wash her hands, bathe her children and brush her teeth. Her children have missed school – several children have missed school because of, you know, they don’t know what to do.”

McGraw said the company believes that faulty construction caused the pipe failure. She pointed to a class-action lawsuit against the manufacturer the pipes.

“We are working with a forensic construction analyst right now and taking the initial steps to be part of this class-action lawsuit,” she said.

