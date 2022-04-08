Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Recipe: Confit Pork Belly Bites

By Allison Bradley
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bill E. Stitt with Bill-E’s Restaurant is in the Studio 10 kitchen making confit pork belly bites served with different dipping sauces. They’re great for an appetizer or party food. Bill E. recommends serving a different dipping sauce with bites for each quarter of a football game.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 EA Confit Pork Belly Bites
  • 1 OZ BBQ Sauce
  • 1 OZ Sauce Spicy Buffalo Sauce
  • 1 OZ Sauce Sweet Chili
  • 1 OZ Additional sauce if serving all four quarters of a game
  • 1 EA Pickled Egg cut into 4 pieces
  • .25 OZ Fresh Rosemary

STEPS:

Prep: Using the un-sliced BILL-E’s Bacon, slice into nice bite size squares. Place the squares in a baking dish and cover them with bacon fat and Dr. Bill’s Cane & Maple Syrup.

Cook: Place dish in oven set at 250 degrees for 2.5 hours. Remove and allow to chill in fridge overnight.

Service Time Re-Heating: Place back in the oven at 350 for 30 minutes. Use spoon or ladle to baste the bites more.

Assemble: For Appetizer: Stagger the bites on the plate and cover two with each sauce. Place pickled egg pieces around bites and garnish with Rosemary.

For Party Tray: Stagger the bites on a nice cutting board and place your favorite dipping sauce along side the bites with toothpicks.

Plate Ware for Appetizer: Pie tin with a liner

Plate Ware for Appetizer: Cutting board with small bowl for dipping sauce

ABOUT BILL-E’S:

19992 AL HWY 181

Fairhope, AL 36532

www.bill-es.com

Bill E. says, “I opened my restaurant back in 2011 for two reasons. I wanted the good people of Fairhope, Alabama to have a no frills place where they could kick back and enjoy an afternoon or evening of live music, lively conversation, and killer grub. Also, I needed a place to smoke and serenade my delicious bacon. Located on Highway 181—formerly Highway 27, hence my original name, Old 27 Grill—Bill-E’s is where locals and vacationers alike come to throw their cares and their diets to the wind. I welcome you to do the same.”

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Visit Mobile Announces Free April Walking Tours in Downtown Mobile
Visit Mobile Announces Free April Walking Tours in Downtown Mobile
Plexaderm for less wrinkles
Plexaderm for less wrinkles
Christian Benevolent Funeral Home hosts Easter Egg Hunt
Christian Benevolent Funeral Home hosts Easter Egg Hunt
Recipe: Spaghetti alla Bolognese
Recipe: Spaghetti alla Bolognese