Recipe: Confit Pork Belly Bites

Bill E. Stitt with Bill-E’s Restaurant is in the Studio 10 kitchen making confit pork belly bites served with different dipping sauces. They’re great for an appetizer or party food. Bill E. recommends serving a different dipping sauce with bites for each quarter of a football game.

INGREDIENTS:

6 EA Confit Pork Belly Bites

1 OZ BBQ Sauce

1 OZ Sauce Spicy Buffalo Sauce

1 OZ Sauce Sweet Chili

1 OZ Additional sauce if serving all four quarters of a game

1 EA Pickled Egg cut into 4 pieces

.25 OZ Fresh Rosemary

STEPS:

Prep: Using the un-sliced BILL-E’s Bacon, slice into nice bite size squares. Place the squares in a baking dish and cover them with bacon fat and Dr. Bill’s Cane & Maple Syrup.

Cook: Place dish in oven set at 250 degrees for 2.5 hours. Remove and allow to chill in fridge overnight.

Service Time Re-Heating: Place back in the oven at 350 for 30 minutes. Use spoon or ladle to baste the bites more.

Assemble: For Appetizer: Stagger the bites on the plate and cover two with each sauce. Place pickled egg pieces around bites and garnish with Rosemary.

For Party Tray: Stagger the bites on a nice cutting board and place your favorite dipping sauce along side the bites with toothpicks.

Plate Ware for Appetizer: Pie tin with a liner

Plate Ware for Appetizer: Cutting board with small bowl for dipping sauce

ABOUT BILL-E’S:

19992 AL HWY 181

Fairhope, AL 36532

www.bill-es.com

Bill E. says, “I opened my restaurant back in 2011 for two reasons. I wanted the good people of Fairhope, Alabama to have a no frills place where they could kick back and enjoy an afternoon or evening of live music, lively conversation, and killer grub. Also, I needed a place to smoke and serenade my delicious bacon. Located on Highway 181—formerly Highway 27, hence my original name, Old 27 Grill—Bill-E’s is where locals and vacationers alike come to throw their cares and their diets to the wind. I welcome you to do the same.”

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.