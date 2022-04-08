Recipe: Spaghetti alla Bolognese
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons Rouses olive oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 3 strips lean bacon, chopped
- 1 carrot, chopped
- 1 stalk celery, chopped
- ½ pound ground beef or pork, coarsely ground
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- ½ cup red wine (preferably cabernet)
- 1 cup beef stock or 1 tablespoon Better Than Bouillon beef base
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 strip lemon peel (yellow part only)
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 1 pound Rouses spaghetti
- Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
STEPS:
- Heat butter and olive oil in a large sauté pan. Add onion and cook until soft.
- Add bacon, carrot and celery, and sauté over medium heat until lightly browned. Add ground beef or pork, and combine until meat is fully incorporated. Cook until meat is evenly browned, stirring occasionally.
- Add tomato paste, red wine, beef stock, bay leaf, lemon peel, garlic, salt and pepper. Cover and simmer for 40 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Remove bay leaf and lemon peel, and continue to simmer, uncovered, until sauce thickens. Just before serving, stir in cream and reheat sauce.
- Cook pasta in large amount of boiling salted water until al dente.
- Serve cooked pasta topped with this elegant sauce, and garnish with Parmesan cheese.
