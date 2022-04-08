Recipe: Spaghetti alla Bolognese

Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup beef stock or 1 tablespoon Better Than Bouillon beef base

STEPS:

Heat butter and olive oil in a large sauté pan. Add onion and cook until soft.

Add bacon, carrot and celery, and sauté over medium heat until lightly browned. Add ground beef or pork, and combine until meat is fully incorporated. Cook until meat is evenly browned, stirring occasionally.

Add tomato paste, red wine, beef stock, bay leaf, lemon peel, garlic, salt and pepper. Cover and simmer for 40 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove bay leaf and lemon peel, and continue to simmer, uncovered, until sauce thickens. Just before serving, stir in cream and reheat sauce.

Cook pasta in large amount of boiling salted water until al dente.