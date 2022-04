DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A crash on Interstate 10 eastbound has snarled traffic in Baldwin County during the commuting hours Friday morning.

The accident is between the Daphne and Malbis exits. Traffic is being detoured to U.S. 90 and U.S. 31 at the Daphne exit.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.