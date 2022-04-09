Advertise With Us
Bessemer PD cancel alert for missing 10-year-old boy

Gabriel Surrett
Gabriel Surrett(Bessemer Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATED: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:05 PM

The Bessemer Police Department has canceled the emergency alert for 10-year-old Gabriel Surrett.

BESSEMER, Ala. (WALA) - The Bessemer Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 10-year-old boy.

Gabriel Surrett was last seen near 1st Avenue in Bessemer on Friday, April 8 at around 4:55 pm wearing a blue Hurley T-shirt, blue jeans, red tennis shoes, and black/blue backpack.

He is 4 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 78 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Surrett’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bessemer Police Department at (205) 425-2411 or call 911.

