Gorgeous weekend weather

After a cool, crisp morning we will have some gradual warming for our Saturday. Highs will top out only around 70, a bit below normal for this time of year. Skies will stay clear, and we will stay rain-free.

Sunday looks just as nice with a slightly chilly morning in the 40s if you’re up early. Temps will warm up nicely to the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies by the afternoon.

A few isolated showers are possible Monday into Tuesday, but otherwise the weather will be quite and a bit warmer.

The next significant system will come in on late Wednesday. It’s too early to break severe weather details, but just be aware some stronger storms will likely be possible.

Have a great weekend!

