MPD says homeless man goes on crime spree across Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a homeless man went on quite a crime spree recently.

The man is allegedly responsible for targeting homes throughout the city. Police say he even took a shot at a homeowner, when he was confronted.

According to Mobile Police, Derek Jones committed at least 6 crimes over the last two weeks.

During one of the crimes, Jones is accused of opening fire on a victim. Now, he’s sitting in Metro Jail.

Two weeks ago, someone reported a Yamaha was stolen from their yard on Cherokee Trail.

Three days later, investigators say Mitchell Englund was Jones’ next victim.

“I get a call from my dad and he said did you know your window was broken, your front window? I said no,” Englund said.

Englund walked outside and saw his truck’s window was busted. The thief leaving a trail of tire marks behind him.

Englund says nothing on the inside was stolen, despite his loaded rifle being in the backseat.

Now he says they’ve put up security cameras around the house in case someone tries to steal again.

“I’m locking all my stuff up now for sure. It just makes you a lot more careful makes you feel like you can’t trust anybody,” Englund said.

Ten minutes down the road from Englund, police say Jones struck again….but this crime took a violent turn.

“I heard the ranger crank up. Apparently, the guys pushed the ranger out into the road to try and keep from being detected by the cameras and everything,” Brian Rowe said.

Rowe says he caught someone driving off with his ranger, so he went after them.

“I pulled up beside him and told them they needed to pull over. They weren’t interested in pulling over,” Rowe said. “I pulled up beside him and then he decided that he needed to start shooting. So after the shots I decided that I wasn’t really interested in the ranger anymore so they got away.”

Rowe says his ranger has been returned but not in the same condition and needing a lot of repairs.

Rowe says he did mistakenly grab a gun with no bullets in it to confront Jones, but now he’s happy he didn’t have any bullets.

“I would have probably went after them after they started shooting at me. Fight fire with fire,” Rowe said. “And I didn’t do that. And I’m thankful I did because what if they did get a lucky shot? Is it really worth dying over a ranger? It’s just not worth it.”

Jones is facing twelve different charges.

