LoDa Artwalk presents tie dye fun

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was a windy yet beautiful night in downtown Mobile. Hundreds came out for this month’s edition of LoDa Artwalk, celebrating National Tie Dye day.

“Artwalk is getting bigger and bigger each month,” said Cheryl Nicholls, an art vendor.

LoDa Artwalk is put on by the City of Mobile every second Friday of the month.

“There’s a little bit of something for everybody every single month,” said Nicholls.

Art vendors flooded the streets. Live music had many busting a move, and families looked forward to some quality time together.

“My mom picked me up from school, and she took me downtown, and I was very excited,” said Roman Lowe, 10 years old.

Friday night’s feature was tie dye. Families gathered around tables to try their hand at making scarves.

“I tried my best to make a burst of different colors, like blues, reds, and yellows,” said Lowe.

For one family, they passed through the Port City and decided to check out Artwalk for the first time.

“It has not disappointed,” said Daniel Crosby. “It’s been so fascinating, so diverse, so welcoming. Great food, great people, great event.”

They hope to return soon.

“We’re absolutely sold,” said Crosby. “I’m from north Alabama. This is a part of Alabama I’ve never seen, and I’m walking away incredibly impressed.”

The next LoDa Artwalk is Friday, May 13.

