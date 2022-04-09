Advertise With Us
Lane closures set on Government Street at Broad Street for overhead sign bridge removal

City of Mobile logo
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews will begin removing overhead sign bridges at the intersection of Broad and Government streets, requiring the closure of part of Government Street for several nights, according to city officials.

Work will begin Sunday, April 10 from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday, April 11. Detour signs will be posted while crews perform the work.

On Monday evening, crews will begin removing a second sign bridge on Government Street east of Broad Street, requiring closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes of Government Street, officials said. Crews will work between 9 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 12.

