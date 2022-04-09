Residents recall tense moments as crews worked to control Santa Rosa wildfire

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fl. (WALA) -Scary moments for Santa Rosa county residents Friday afternoon after a controlled burn turned into a wildfire.

No one was injured, but it was tense moments as crews worked to protect over 30 homes in its path.

It took hours to get it under control. Garcon Point road was even closed, and homeowners and their families were forced to evacuate.

“I was at work and my wife called me about nine times I was with the customer and she finally got through to the service desk and said that you need to come home now they’re evacuating our subdivision. There’s a fire right next door and it’s going pretty good,” John Warner said.

“We got the notice about the burn. I read through the notice and they were saying hey, ‘we’re going to make sure that we look at the weather and check all of this stuff. We got a lot o heads working on this’. I got up this morning and it’s smoking and headed towards our house,” Walt Sly said.

As residents waited anxiously for an update, heavy smoke, along with firefighters and other emergency personnel could be seen in the area.

“I hate to say scary, but it’s nerve-wracking. Because you’re feeling like, what do I have to do to deal with this? What’s the reality?” Sly said.

The windy conditions didn’t help out. Even with the major flames gone, small fires continued to pop up.

“You pitch in and start to help. Grab just a garden hose and get those haybales put out. These guys are walking around and putting fires out. It’s just human nature. You see all of these people struggling and you pitch in,” Sly said.

While some were able to return home, some had to wait a little bit longer crews worked to restore power.

