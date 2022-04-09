VFW Post 4328 holds fish fry to help with community outreach

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - VFW Post 4328 in Theodore was in jeopardy of closing because of low membership. It got down to 144, technically they need 150 members to operate. While it now stands a 154 members -- they are reaching out to younger Veterans of Foreign Wars to get involved.

If you didn’t know it was there -- it’s easy to pass by VFW Post 4328 in Theodore. But “The Little Post with a Big Heart” has a new commander -- who hopes to change that.

“Most of our veterans are Vietnam, Korea, we even have some WWII veterans. That being said -- nothing against our older veterans they deserve all the respect in the world -- some of them are homebound and that’s one of things we want to help with those veterans. If they need their grass cut, things like that,” explained Robert Kutsch, VFW Post 4328 Commander.

“We would love to have new members. Always -- because some of us are getting up there a little bit... (laughs). And we need some new young people,” said Sandra Brunton, VFW Post 4328 Auxiliary President.

Brunton says the VFW is a family.

“I’ve been a member of this organization since 1987 and our veterans is my heart,” said Brunton.

As they move forward, expect to see a lot more activity at VFW Post 4328. They’re set to have a fish fry Saturday, April 9th from noon to 3 p.m.

It’s a fundraiser to help them do more community work.

“It’s $10 a plate... Fish, french fries, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies -- you can’t go anywhere for less than that. Lee: So you guys are going to be steady cooking? -- Steady cooking until it’s all gone,” said Brunton.

Not only are they trying to attract veterans who served in foreign wars -- but they’re looking to change the persona of the VFW.

“A lot of people think of the VFW as oh -- that’s just a bar... Well, we’re not just a bar and we don’t want people to think of us as just a bar. We want people to know we are here for the veterans as well as the community,” explained Kutsch. “We are here for our veterans returning from war. If they need help with anything or just to talk -- we are here.”

The fish fry is from noon to 3 Saturday. VFW Post 4328 is located at 3354 Hamilton Boulevard in Theodore.

