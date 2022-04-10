Crowds turn out for 33rd annual strawberry festival

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Baldwin County Strawberry Festival has returned.

Loxley Municipal Park is alive this weekend with all things strawberry. Entertainment for the festival includes live music and a car show. More than 160 vendors are on hand.

Plenty of strawberry shortcakes are available and organizers said they expect to sell more than 900 flats of strawberries.

All proceeds benefit Loxley Elementary School and ARC of Baldwin County.

“My favorite part about the weekend is seeing everyone out here having a good time because I know it goes for a great cause,” said Greg Walker, Baldwin County Strawberry Festival chairman. “And I know at the end of the weekend, it’s busy and we’re tired but it’s all for something great!”

The festival continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

