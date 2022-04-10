Easter comes early in Daphne as city holds egg hunt

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Easter came early in Daphne.

The City of Daphne’s annual egg hunt on Saturday was just one of many on both sides of the Bay.

Families poured into Al Trione Sports Complex for lots of festive activities.

The egg hunts were divided into age groups and there were plenty of treats to be found.

“We’ve had a great turnout. Last year, we had to make some arrangements because of COVID and the year before that it was cancelled altogether,” said Ange Baggette. “So this year, we were excited to have everything back as normal. The jumpies are back and we’ve had a great turnout. It’s a beautiful day.”

