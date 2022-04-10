Kidnapping victim safe, suspect in custody after standoff in West Mobile

UPDATE: A man accused of attacking a woman and throwing her in a car is now in custody.

Police arrested Dominque Thornton around 6 p.m. Sunday after a tense standoff on Loblolly Drive off of Lloyds Lane.

Earlier in the day, officers said he assaulted Marlene French and forced her into a car. Police called the case a possible kidnapping.

Heavily armed officers and the MPD SWAT team returned to the neighborhood just before 5 p.m and surrounded a house. FOX10 News was on the scene as negotiators used an intercom to ask someone inside to come out with their hands up.

Police arrested Thornton after a little more than an hour. Police said they found French and she is safe.

-------------------------------------------

Marlene French (Mobile Police Department)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said they are investigating a possible kidnapping that happened Sunday morning.

Investigators said Marlene French, 50, was assaulted by her boyfriend and forced into a car around 9 a.m. on Loblolly Drive.

The boyfriend is identified as Dominque Thornton and he drove away with the victim in a grey 2020 Nissan Altima.

French was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who can help find her is asked to call 911 or the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. Anonymous tips can also be sent at mobilepd.org/crimetip

Dominque Thornton (Mobile Police Department)

