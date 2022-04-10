Mobile Chocolate Festival returns to the Grounds to benefit Penelope House

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 12th Annual Mobile Chocolate Festival made its return to Mobile at The Grounds on Saturday, all to benefit Penelope House.

This marked its first year back after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the local domestic violence shelter which serves counties across south Alabama.

Saturday’s family-friendly event offered a delicious variety of chocolates to sample and purchase as well as plenty of fun activities for children, ranging from bouncy houses to balloon animals to face painting.

“It’s a great day to come out as a family and enjoy the chocolate, enjoy the music, just have a good time all in support of Penelope House,” said Penelope House executive directors Tonie Ann Torrans and Kathryn Coumanis.

If you or anyone you know needs their services, you can contact the Penelope House 24-hour crisis line at 251-342-8994.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.