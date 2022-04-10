Sunny and wonderful Sunday weather!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Our Sunday is another nice one with a slightly chilly morning. Temps will warm up nicely to the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies by the afternoon.

A few isolated showers are possible Monday into Tuesday, but otherwise the weather will be quiet and a bit warmer.

The next significant system will come in on late Wednesday through Thursday. This system will likely create a substantial threat for areas in the Ark-La-Tex region Wednesday. By the time it reaches our area, the severe threat won’t be as widespread, but a few destructive thunderstorms with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Have a great Sunday!

