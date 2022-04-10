Theodore VFW post in jeopardy of closing grateful for Fish Fry turnout

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - VFW Post 4328 was on the verge of being shut down due to low membership as some of the older veterans passed away. That’s not the case anymore. They’re not only getting new members but help from the community-- who heard about their plight right here on FOX 10.

They started arriving well before noon. And the line at VFW Post 4328 in Theodore kept growing.

They’ve had fish fries in the past, but nothing like the turnout they had Saturday.

“I’d say 99.9% said they heard it on FOX 10 News last night and this morning, so it has been wonderful and the work we’ll be able to do for our veterans is going to be outstanding,” said Sandra Brunton, VFW Post 4328 Auxiliary President.

The post’s master fryer is Vietnam Veteran Mike House.

“Once one batch is done, you start another one right behind it. Nonstop,” said House.

His crew steady battering and frying, trying to keep up with overwhelming demand as more people continued to show up.

“The turnout has been awesome. They’re about to choke me down out here,” said House.

It also helps that House knows what he’s doing.

“And you’ve got to make it good and crisp or people will complain. If it’s not done, I’m not serving it,” said House.

And I can tell you, he’s had no complaints.

Once out of the fryer, it’s on to the assembly line in the kitchen.

“It’s busier in here. I guarantee it. We have been hopping and jumping,” said Janis Schmitz, VFW Post 4328 Auxiliary senior vice president.

At $10 a plate, you can’t beat this deal. And even though the line is long, they don’t seem to mind.

“We’ve been waiting about an hour and a half. But it’s going to be good,” said Claudette & Joseph Bosarge. “My uncle was killed in Korea. So we are fans of veterans. Lee: It’s a good feeling to help them survive? -- Oh, yes.”

“As long as they keep coming, we’ll try to keep them happy,” said House as he continued dropping more fish into the fryer.

Serving up more than 200 plates, the proceeds will be put to good work to help other veterans.

“It just makes me very grateful to see the support from the community and now it’s our turn to return that favor to everyone else in the community and our fellow veterans,” said Robert Kutsch, VFW Post 4328 commander.

Meanwhile, “The Little Post with a Big Heart” -- once in jeopardy of closing -- even signed up six new members at the fish fry.

“I’m just so blessed that all these people came out. Iit has really blessed me today,” said Brunton.

VFW Post 4328 is located at 3354 Hamilton Blvd. and members are also collecting vegetable seeds and clothes hangers for Eagles Landing Veterans Home. If you would like to help you can contact them at 251-487-6953.

