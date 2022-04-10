Woman kidnapped by boyfriend Sunday morning, Mobile Police say
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said they are investigating a possible kidnapping that happened Sunday morning.
Investigators said Marlene French, 50, was assaulted by her boyfriend and forced into a car around 9 a.m. on Loblolly Drive.
The boyfriend is identified as Dominque Thornton and he drove away with the victim in a grey 2020 Nissan Altima.
French was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who can help find her is asked to call 911 or the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. Anonymous tips can also be sent at mobilepd.org/crimetip
