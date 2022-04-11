Cedar Point pier reopens as a county park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County landmark, the Cedar Point pier, has been reopened for business and it was an immediate success. After a good fight, Dustin Brooks pulled up a large black drum at the pier.

“We love to fish here,” Brooks said. “We show people who come in out-of-state we’ll put them on a big fish and see the smiles. We just love it. This is our home. "

The Cedar Point pier has been a tradition for many families for decades, but it’s future wasn’t certain.

Time to sell

“It was a tough decision but as we got older it was getting more difficult and we felt like it was the time to sell,” Jay McRae said.

Since the 1980s, the Cedar Point pier has been privately owned by the McRae family, but the work to keep it open eventually became too much.

Over the last few years Cedar Point pier has faced some serious headwinds. Hurricanes Zeta and Sally did a lot of damage as well as a tornado just last year.

Mobile County steps in

The County, with $2.2 million dollars from oil and gas funds, bought the property from the McRae family last year. After a ribbon cutting Monday afternoon, the Cedar Point pier officially became a Mobile County Park and almost immediately the pier was packed.

Chris Comminey tossed a line and told us, “I’m just excited to come out here and spend some time with my son. Me, him, and my mom we like to come out here together and fish. "

A dream continues

That’s exactly what the McRae’s wanted to hear. They had higher offers but sold to the county so families could return and make memories.

“It was my father’s dream, this pier, and the relationships that we developed with the customers over the years and all the people that came here. Seeing the grandfathers that brought their grandkids when their grandfather brought them. It just means so much to us, so we wanted it to continue, " Jay McRae said.

And it will continue with no license needed and open 24/7, for free through the end of the year.

