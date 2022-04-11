Advertise With Us
Coast Guard medevacs worker near Fort Morgan

(Coast Guard)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) - The Coast Guard medevaced a 27-year-old mariner Sunday approximately five miles south of Fort Morgan.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center received a call from the motor vessel Overseas Cascade at 4 p.m. Sunday reporting a medical emergency with a crewmember. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat - Medium boatcrew.

The boatcrew arrived on scene and transferred the crewmember to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

