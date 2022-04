Oak Park Church in Mobile is looking forward to Easter! The church is hosting events all week including Serve Mobile April 11-16, 2022. Easter at the Park is on April 16, 2022 at Medal of Honor Park from 12-4 p.m. Finally. Their Easter Sunday services are at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

For more information about Oak Park Church and their events, visit their Facebook page.

