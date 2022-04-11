Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record

‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By Josh Carter
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It is truly a fish of a lifetime.”

That’s how Eugene Cronley of Brandon, Mississippi described the monster 131-pound blue catfish he captured from the Mississippi River near Natchez on April 7.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Fisheries Bureau, the catfish shattered the previous rod and reel record of 95 pounds and is larger than the trophy record of 101 pounds.

Both of those fish were also snagged from the Mississippi River near Natchez.

Cronely caught the record-breaking fish with a rod and reel using skipjack herring as bait.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A historic day for the state as Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the nation’s first elder...
Alabama creates elder abuse registry
Police say Mobile man made up kidnapping story to get back at cousin
The victim says it was a dispute over money.
Suspect arrested in Prichard after allegedly setting man’s door on fire
Dominque Thornton and Marlene French
Police say Mobile man made up kidnapping story to get back at cousin
WWII submarine veteran spends 70 hours a week helping to restore the USS Drum