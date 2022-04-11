Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to early morning house fire

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire.

Fire officials say fire crews were called to a house fire on Clay street in central Mobile early Monday. They say the home was engulfed in smoke and flames as firefighters arrived on the scene.

We have not been told if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

House fire on Clay Street in Mobile
House fire on Clay Street
Bienville Square fountain update
Update on Bienville Square Fountain project
Bienville Square fountain repairs continue
Bienville Square fountain repairs continue
Kidnapping victim safe, suspect in custody after standoff in West Mobile