Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to early morning house fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire.

Fire officials say fire crews were called to a house fire on Clay street in central Mobile early Monday. They say the home was engulfed in smoke and flames as firefighters arrived on the scene.

We have not been told if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.