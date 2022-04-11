Monday brings back the muggy air

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a perfect weekend, we have humid air that has returned and there will be clouds and shower chances returning. Our sky will be Mostly Cloudy with breezy south winds at times. The air will stay muggy for much of this week, but another big shot at midweek severe storms looks to blow in late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Rain chances will be in the 20-30% range today and tomorrow so just plan on scattered rain in the short term, but we jump to 80% coverage of storms late Wed night and into Thursday. For now, a Level 2 out of 5 severe risk zone is in place but that can change between now and Wed night so make sure you keep up to date with the latest forecast changes. As for Easter weekend, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any severe threats but we could have Mostly Cloudy skies and scattered rain.

