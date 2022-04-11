Advertise With Us
Recipe: Quick & Easy Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

By Allison Bradley
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound Rouses rotisserie chicken, shredded
  • 1 pound Rouses smoked sausage, thinly sliced
  • 1 box Rouses gumbo dinner mix
  • 2 quarts water
  • 4 cups cooked rice

STEPS:

  1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil.
  2. Combine gumbo mix with the water, stirring until well-blended.
  3. Add chicken and sausage, and return to a boil.
  4. Reduce heat and simmer 45 minutes.
  5. Serve over rice.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

