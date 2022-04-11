Recipe: Quick & Easy Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Rouses rotisserie chicken, shredded
- 1 pound Rouses smoked sausage, thinly sliced
- 1 box Rouses gumbo dinner mix
- 2 quarts water
- 4 cups cooked rice
STEPS:
- Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil.
- Combine gumbo mix with the water, stirring until well-blended.
- Add chicken and sausage, and return to a boil.
- Reduce heat and simmer 45 minutes.
- Serve over rice.
