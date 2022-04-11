Mid-week storms

Scattered to isolated areas of rain will affect the area through Tuesday, followed by a good chance of storms Wednesday evening and into early Thursday morning.

There is a slight risk for severe weather with the next system, and thunderstorms with gusty winds and small to medium hail are the most likely threats. The severe threat lowers Thursday as the surface front stalled over the area. Ahead of the next system, the rip current risk will remain high all week. Red flag conditions are expected along with rough surf and gusty winds. Swimming is not advised at area beaches.

We will see only isolated rain chances tonight and Tuesday. Rain chances look spotty during the day Wednesday also. The chance jumps to 80% Wednesday night. The front lingers into the weekend, with low end scattered chances on Saturday and Easter Sunday.

As of now, the forecast call for Partly Cloudy skies, highs near 82, and a 30% chance of rain on Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.