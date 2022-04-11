State Auditor: taxpayers invest $2 billion in higher education, yet half of grads start careers in other states

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Only about half of students stay in the state three years after graduating from a Mississippi public university.

That’s the key finding in a recent report from the State Auditor’s Office.

Meanwhile, taxpayers are spending roughly two billion dollars on higher education.

It’s an issue dubbed “brain drain” and also one that State Auditor, Shad White, feels every Mississippian should be concerned about.

White said CEO’s of hospitals and heads of nursing homes have told him that the nursing shortage could get to the point where Mississippi’s elderly can’t get the care they need if the issue isn’t addressed.

Not only that, but economic developers fear the state won’t have the entrepreneurs to grow Mississippi businesses or the skilled workers to attract new businesses.

“If we don’t convince the young, talented people to stay here, there are going to be consequences for folks who have been here for the last 50 years or so,” White said.

The auditor has three ideas for how to encourage graduates to stay in the Magnolia State.

The first is by creating more fellowship programs like White’s “Stay in the ‘Sip” program.

“If you have done a couple of years of your accounting degree at a Mississippi university and you got good grades, we will pay for the rest of your accounting degree or your masters in accountancy,” he said. “In exchange, the student has to come work at the State Auditor’s Office for at least two years.”

The second idea is working with public universities to ensure they do a better job of encouraging students to stay.

“I believe that’s the responsibility of a public university. They get funded, in part, by taxpayer dollars,” White said. “They have an obligation back to the state to make the state better.”

Lastly, White said crime has to be brought under control in the Capital City.

That’s because, according to the report, 30% of graduates start their careers in Hinds County. The next most popular destination is Harrison County, where just 6% of graduates go to work.

“If Jackson continues to be the per capita homicide capital of the United States, we are going to lose our biggest magnet for skilled and college-educated workers, and we’re going to lose our best opportunity to keep a lot of them here now,” White said.

