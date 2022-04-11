Update on Bienville Square Fountain project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been exposed for the last 8 months, but the base of the Bienville Square Fountain -- more than 100 years old -- set to be demolished in the next couple of months as we start to see the new central plaza emerge.

“Everything in here will be replaced... As we rebuild it the new basin will go in and it will have a seat wall so people can be closer to the water in the pool and fountain itself,” said Carol Hunter, Downtown Parks Conservancy.

The larger than life historic fountain was taken down in August and is being refurbished in Alexandria City. The park is getting an upgrade, which will include a blue stone and granite in the central plaza.

“The fountain itself will look the same -- but it’s been completely taken down to bare metal and repainted and some bronze features that have been painted over -- over the years have been refurbished, repolished, and - so they’ll stand out,” explained Hunter.

The multi-million dollar project to revitalize and upgrade the park comes after Bienville Square and it’s stately oaks took a hard hit from Hurricane Sally back in September 2020. A flyover a day after the storm revealed the storm’s destruction.

“Bienville Square stood out -- kind of like a sore thumb,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson told us at the time.

While the clean-up happened -- more trees were removed and earlier this year -- so were some of the squirrels that were over-running the downtown city park.

Meanwhile, demolition is expected to happen in late May or early June with another two to three months to complete phase one of the project. The big upgrade -- one requested by residents -- will be that new seat wall surrounding the fountain.

“And years ago, when we started this process with the planning and a lot of the public meetings people said that’s what they wanted they felt so isolated from the fountain -- they wanted to get a little closer to it. And so we incorporated that desire into the new plan,” said Hunter.

The Downtown Parks Conservancy is asking for patience as the construction process is underway. Meanwhile, phase two of the project -- will include a seat wall around the central lawn of the park.

