13-year-old’s Opelika shooting death ruled accidental, police say

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department provided an update Tuesday on the shooting death of a 13-year-old old, confirming the Monday afternoon death “was an unfortunate accident.”

Police responded to the 300 block of Wittel Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Monday on reports of a gunshot victim. On scene, they found the teen suffering from a single gunshot wound. First responders started life-saving measures, then transported the victim to East Alabama Medical Center where they died at 5:15 p.m.

“After an investigation, it appears that a loaded firearm fell inside of the home and discharged, striking the victim,” the police department said.

Police Chief Shane Healey released a statement saying “Our thoughts are with the family as they grieve the loss of their child,” and adding, “We encourage all individuals who own a firearm to ensure that it is stored safely and kept in a secure location, away from children, to prevent tragic incidents like this from occurring.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.