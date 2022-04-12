2 national businesses moving to South Alabama Logistics Park

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two national businesses – DC Safety and Averitt Express – are moving to the South Alabama Logistics Park in Mobile County, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced today.

DC Safety, a New York-based automotive equipment manufacturer, is relocating its headquarters and operations to SALP. Averitt Express is expanding its existing Mobile operations and relocating them to SALP.

Founded in 1975, DC Safety is a leading manufacturer and distributor of first aid and preparedness accessories for the automotive industry. Presently headquartered in Long Island, New York, DC Safety is bringing 51 new jobs and a $33.5 million investment to south Alabama.

Established in 1971 and with operations in Mobile since 1988, Averitt Express based in Cookeville, Tenn., and is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach to more than 100 countries. Averitt’s expansion at SALP will create 32 new jobs and allow them to retain the 47 jobs at their existing Mobile facility. This expansion represents a total capital investment of $23 million.

The companies’ moves mark the first major relocations to SALP, a 1300-acre master planned logistics park located on Interstate 10 in Theodore.

With its proximity to the Port of Mobile, Brookley Aeroplex, and interstate and rail connections, SALP is expected to become a major contributor to economic growth in the area. SALP is the largest similar development along the Gulf Coast with the potential to bring 5000 new jobs to the area by the end of the decade.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.