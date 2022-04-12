AARP: Ukrainian Charity Scams
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
How It Works
- You receive a communication – by phone, email, text, on social media – even in person, soliciting donations for the people of Ukraine.
- The name of the charity sounds familiar.
- You may feel pressured to act quickly, and they may direct you to donate through a payment app, by text, or by purchasing gift cards and sharing the numbers off the back.
What You Should Know
- Bogus charities may use names similar to existing charities to legitimize themselves.
- The pressure to act quickly is a red flag; a real charity will take your donation when you are ready to provide it.
- When donating to a legitimate charity, use a credit card rather than a debit card. Credit cards have more protection against fraud.
What You Should Do
- Research charities before you donate. It’s easy to do at sites like Give.org or Charity Watch. In addition, Charity Navigator has a page specifically dedicated to high-performing charities engaged in relief efforts in Ukraine.
For more information on staying safe from fraud and scams, visit aarp.org/fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free service to people of all ages from AARP.
