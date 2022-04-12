AARP: Ukrainian Charity Scams

How It Works

You receive a communication – by phone, email, text, on social media – even in person, soliciting donations for the people of Ukraine.

The name of the charity sounds familiar.

You may feel pressured to act quickly, and they may direct you to donate through a payment app, by text, or by purchasing gift cards and sharing the numbers off the back.

What You Should Know

Bogus charities may use names similar to existing charities to legitimize themselves.

The pressure to act quickly is a red flag; a real charity will take your donation when you are ready to provide it.

When donating to a legitimate charity, use a credit card rather than a debit card. Credit cards have more protection against fraud.

What You Should Do

Research charities before you donate. It’s easy to do at sites like Give.org or Charity Watch . In addition, Charity Navigator has a page specifically dedicated to high-performing charities engaged in relief efforts in Ukraine.

For more information on staying safe from fraud and scams, visit aarp.org/fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free service to people of all ages from AARP.

