AARP: Ukrainian Charity Scams

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
How It Works

  • You receive a communication – by phone, email, text, on social media – even in person, soliciting donations for the people of Ukraine.
  • The name of the charity sounds familiar.
  • You may feel pressured to act quickly, and they may direct you to donate through a payment app, by text, or by purchasing gift cards and sharing the numbers off the back.

What You Should Know

  • Bogus charities may use names similar to existing charities to legitimize themselves.
  • The pressure to act quickly is a red flag; a real charity will take your donation when you are ready to provide it.
  • When donating to a legitimate charity, use a credit card rather than a debit card. Credit cards have more protection against fraud.

What You Should Do

  • Research charities before you donate. It’s easy to do at sites like Give.org or Charity Watch. In addition, Charity Navigator has a page specifically dedicated to high-performing charities engaged in relief efforts in Ukraine.

For more information on staying safe from fraud and scams, visit aarp.org/fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free service to people of all ages from AARP.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

