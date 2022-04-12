Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Biggest storm threat comes early Thursday morning

By Michael White
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very humid start out there to our Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. We’ll warm to about 80 degrees this afternoon with isolated rain. Rain coverage is still going to be around 20-30% for today and tomorrow but keep the rain gear ready in case any showers find you. We still expect our biggest threat for rain and storms to come early Thursday morning. There will be a severe storm risk as this line pushes through with the main threat being gusty straight line winds. For now, the severe risk zone remains at a Level 2 out of 5. The storms will pass through quickly and will be gone before a lot of you have to leave the house Thursday morning, but we’ll be updating that timing in our upcoming forecasts. We could still see scattered showers possible on Friday through Easter weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Morning Weather Update for Tuesday April 12, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Tuesday April 12, 2022
Mid-week storms
Mid-week storms
Mid-week storms
Weather Outlook for Monday, April 11, 2022, from FOX10 News
Early Morning Weather Update for Monday April 11, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Monday April 11, 2022