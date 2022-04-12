Advertise With Us
Body found in Shoal River in Okaloosa County

A body was found near Shoal River bridge Monday afternoon.
A body was found near Shoal River bridge Monday afternoon.(OKALOOSA COUNTY)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fishermen found a body in the Shoal River, east of Crestview, Monday afternoon.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say fishermen discovered a partially decomposed body tangled in a tree near the Shoal River bridge.

Deputies say they got a 911 call about the body around 3 p.m. and traveled to the scene by boat to investigate.

The remains were recovered and an autopsy is planned. The race, sex, and approximate age are currently unknown due to the condition of the body.

According to investigators, there are no obvious signs of cause of death, so it is still unclear if foul play is a factor.

