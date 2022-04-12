Advertise With Us
Bridge named in honor of road worker killed on the job in Mobile County

The Walton family supported a safety campaign featuring Marshall’s photo to spread the message...
The Walton family supported a safety campaign featuring Marshall's photo to spread the message "Distracted Driving Can Change Lives Forever."
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bridge on Highway 158 in Mobile County was named in honor of a worker who was killed on the job.

Marshall Walton died in a highway work zone in 2015 when he was hit by a car.

Walton’s family was on hand Tuesday as the bridge over Seabury Creek was renamed the Marshall J. Walton Bridge. His father, Johnny Walton, said the bridge represents all of those who have died in work zones.

The dedication takes place during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Wednesday is “Wear Orange Day” to honor those who have lost their lives in work zones.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

