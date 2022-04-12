“Domino Masters”: Studio 10 Edition!
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
You can catch new episodes of “Domino Masters” Wednesdays at 8:00pm CT on Fox10. To get in the spirit, Studio 10′s Joe & Chelsey decided to try their own domino creation. Watch the video to see if they qualify as Domino Masters!
About the Show:
“Domino Masters” brings imagination and creativity to life when teams of domino enthusiasts compete to create mind-blowing masterpieces; the top teams face off for a cash prize, the ultimate trophy and the grand title of Domino Masters.
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.