Easter at Destination Church

Easter is almost here and Destination Church wants to see you if you do not have a home church. Lead Pastor Wayne Sheppard joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the events leading up to Sunday. The church is hosting a family-friendly Easter egg hunt Wednesday night at 6 p.m. The community is invited to enjoy the hunt, eggs, and other fun activities for free.

Easter at DC kicks off Sunday morning! Services will be at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit Destination Church online.

Destination Church

1601 Celeste Rd

Saraland, AL, 36571

