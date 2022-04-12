Expect weather to go downhill Wednesday night

(WALA) - As of midmorning the air is very humid and temps in most spots are in the mid- to upper 70s. A little rain will show up later today and tonight so keep the rain gear close by. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the South as well.

Tomorrow, expect a few showers in the morning and then the rest of the daytime hours will be mostly dry. Once the sun goes down, the weather will start to go downhill. A big threat for rain and storms will show up Wednesday night through Thursday morning. There will be a severe storm risk as this line pushes through with the main threat being gusty straight line winds.

For now, the severe risk zone remains at a level 2 out of 5. The storms will pass through quickly and will be gone before a lot of you have to leave the house Thursday morning, but we’ll be updating that timing in our upcoming forecasts.

We could still see scattered showers possible on Friday through Easter weekend.

