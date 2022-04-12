Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Expect weather to go downhill Wednesday night

By Michael White
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - As of midmorning the air is very humid and temps in most spots are in the mid- to upper 70s. A little rain will show up later today and tonight so keep the rain gear close by. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the South as well.

Tomorrow, expect a few showers in the morning and then the rest of the daytime hours will be mostly dry. Once the sun goes down, the weather will start to go downhill. A big threat for rain and storms will show up Wednesday night through Thursday morning. There will be a severe storm risk as this line pushes through with the main threat being gusty straight line winds.

For now, the severe risk zone remains at a level 2 out of 5. The storms will pass through quickly and will be gone before a lot of you have to leave the house Thursday morning, but we’ll be updating that timing in our upcoming forecasts.

We could still see scattered showers possible on Friday through Easter weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Midmorning Weather Update for Tuesday April 12, 2022 from FOX10 News
Midmorning Weather Update for Tuesday April 12, 2022 from FOX10 News
Early Morning Weather Update for Tuesday April 12, 2022
Biggest storm threat comes early Thursday morning
Early Morning Weather Update for Tuesday April 12, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Tuesday April 12, 2022
Mid-week storms
Mid-week storms