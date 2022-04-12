Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Gulf Coast Tornado Break Down

Confirmed tornadoes in the FOX10 viewing area as of 4/12
Confirmed tornadoes in the FOX10 viewing area as of 4/12(WALA)
By Matt Barrentine
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As we await another round of severe weather it’s amazing how much we’ve already seen. We’ve had more than half a dozen tornado watches in our area and those watches have translated into actual tornadoes.

We start on January 9th where we had our first one to the north of Evergreen in Conecuh county.

Then on March 9th we got two. One down in Grand Bay one again up in Conecuh county.

The next event was March the 18th. There was a tornado in the Holt community of Okaloosa county. In Poarch Creek, there wasn’t a tornado, but there was a lot of damage from a thunderstorm wind gust of 100 mph.

March 22nd there was a tornado just north of Summerdale.

Then on March 30th, a the big outbreak. Eleven tornadoes all together across our entire area on that day.

Then we get to April 5th. We had three there, two were in Clarke county and one was in Monroe county.

All together, 19 confirmed tornadoes in our viewing area this year. Two were EF2 strength. Those were the ones in McClain, Mississippi and the one north of Coffeeville.

Eleven of them were EF1s with winds around 100 mph. And six of the were EF0s.

Fortunately, even with all this, the damage has been minor, and no one has been killed. We’ll keep tracking as the season rolls on.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New cases and deaths from COVID-19 remain low in Alabama.
Alabama health officials: COVID-19 signs encouraging
An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student
Austal USA celebrated the opening of the shipbuilding company’s state-of-the-art steel facility...
Shipbuilder Austal USA celebrates opening of steel manufacturing line
OCSO arrests driver of stolen car that rammed deputy’s SUV
OCSO: Driver of stolen car rams deputy’s SUV