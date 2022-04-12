Gulf Coast Tornado Break Down

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As we await another round of severe weather it’s amazing how much we’ve already seen. We’ve had more than half a dozen tornado watches in our area and those watches have translated into actual tornadoes.

We start on January 9th where we had our first one to the north of Evergreen in Conecuh county.

Then on March 9th we got two. One down in Grand Bay one again up in Conecuh county.

The next event was March the 18th. There was a tornado in the Holt community of Okaloosa county. In Poarch Creek, there wasn’t a tornado, but there was a lot of damage from a thunderstorm wind gust of 100 mph.

March 22nd there was a tornado just north of Summerdale.

Then on March 30th, a the big outbreak. Eleven tornadoes all together across our entire area on that day.

Then we get to April 5th. We had three there, two were in Clarke county and one was in Monroe county.

All together, 19 confirmed tornadoes in our viewing area this year. Two were EF2 strength. Those were the ones in McClain, Mississippi and the one north of Coffeeville.

Eleven of them were EF1s with winds around 100 mph. And six of the were EF0s.

Fortunately, even with all this, the damage has been minor, and no one has been killed. We’ll keep tracking as the season rolls on.

