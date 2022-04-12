Hummus with Jerusalem Cafe

Jerusalem Cafe is one of the restaurants featured in the upcoming Chef Challenge, benefiting Feeding the Gulf Coast! You can find information about this fun and tasty event below the recipe.

Recipe: Hummus

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups chickpeas

1/2 cup tahini (sesame seed paste)

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

3 cloves of garlic

1/2 cup of chickpea liquid

STEPS:

Soak the chickpeas overnight in water. Strain soaked water out and rinse chickpeas. Boil the chickpeas in water (save the liquid when done). In a food blender add all the ingredients. Pour into a plate, top with olive oil and enjoy.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Jerusalem Cafe

5817 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL

jerusalem-cafe.com

Open 6 days a week, 11am-8pm

SPECIAL EVENT:

Mohannad Sahyouni with Jerusalem Cafe is one of the chefs participating in Feeding the Gulf Coast’s 22nd annual Chef Challenge. Chef Challenge is Feeding the Gulf Coast’s annual fundraising gala that brings together the area’s finest chefs with a friendly competition. This year’s event will be held on April 28, 2022, at the Mobile Convention Center from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.feedingthegulfcoast.org or calling our office (251) 653-1617.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.