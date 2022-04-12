Lawsuit filed over Alabama transgender treatment law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some families and doctors want to block a new law that makes it crime for doctors to treat trans youth under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones. The Southern Poverty Law Center is one of the groups representing the plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit filed against the state.

“These are just normal Alabamian families and doctors that are being targeted by a law that we think is misguided, and is dangerous,” Scott McCroy, with the Southern Poverty Law Center said.

Birmingham pediatrician Dr. Morissa Ladinsky, one of the plaintiffs, says by signing the legislation, Governor Kay Ivey has told kind, loving and loyal Alabama families that they cannot stay here without denying their children the basic medical care they need. But proponents of the new law say children’s minds are not developed enough to make decisions about these long-term medications.

Governor Ivey reacted to the lawsuit Monday, April 11, reaffirming her stance when she signed the bills, saying her belief if you are born one gender you should stay that way.

“Focus our efforts on helping these young people become healthy adults just like God wants them to be. Rather than introduce medical intervenors,” Ivey said.

The parents of two transgender teens in Jefferson and Shelby Counties are taking part in the lawsuit.

The new law goes into effect May 8th unless it’s blocked by the court. You could get up to 10 years in prison if you violate it.

