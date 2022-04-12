Advertise With Us
Man arrested, another on the run after shooting in Thomasville

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - Thomasville police arrested one man and are searching for a second after on attempted murder charges.

Investigators said Marcus Wood and Sterling Grayson sprayed a car with bullets while someone was inside. It happened Friday night on 6th Alley. the victim suffered minor injuries.

Grayson has been arrested but police still want to find Wood. They’re asking for people to call TPD with tips.

