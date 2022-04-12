May court date set for Mobile man accused of Ladd-Peebles shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement officials and prosecutors are eager to get the alleged Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooter back home to face charges, but it could be at least another month.

That’s because Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon is fighting extradition from Florida, where police arrested him last month. He has a May 2 court date in St. Johns County.

When police in one jurisdiction arrest a suspect accused of crimes in another, it normally is a straightforward process to transfer him. Typically, defendants agree to be returned. But Belfon, 20, of Mobile, is fighting that.

“Obviously, you know, he was fleeing at the time that he was apprehended,” Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich told FOX10 News. “So he is making, you know, it difficult to bring him back. But we have a process if someone fights extradition, fights being brought back from another state back into the state.”

That process involves getting the governors of both Alabama and Florida to sign a warrant. Belfon will get a chance at his May 2 hearing to argue why he should not be returned, but the grounds for such a challenge are narrow. As long as prosecutors prove the man police arrested is, in fact, Hezekiah Belfon, and the extradition paperwork is in order, he will eventually be on his way back home.

The shooting on Oct. 15 – the second mass shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium since 2019 – caused bedlam in the stands at a game between Williamson and Vigor highs schools. Five people suffered gunshot wounds.

Police quickly arrested two people felony murder charges, Jai Scott and a 17-year-old whom they did not name. But it took more than five months to track down Belfon, who stands accused of actually firing the gun.

Authorities contend that immediately after the shooting, Belfon went to Troy, where he spent time with a Troy University football player who grew up in Mobile County. Police found a gun in the football player’s vehicle. Prosecutors say ballistics tests confirm it is the same gun used in the Ladd shooting.

Police in St. Augustine, Florida, pulled over a car for speeding on March 31. They discovered that Belfon, who was a passenger, had outstanding warrants from Mobile County.

In addition to the five attempted murder counts, Belfon also faces a 2021 charge of receiving stolen property, a handgun that had been reported stolen. According to prosecutors, that also was a Glock pistol, but not the same one used in the stadium shooting.

Rich said she expects Belfon to be returned to Mobile within a week or so after next month’s hearing. She said she plans to point to Belfon’s flight when he ultimately makes it before a Mobile County judge for a bail hearing.

“The fact that he is refusing to waive extradition should be something that we can argue at a bond hearing in the state of Alabama and Mobile County because you know, obviously he was fleeing,” she said. “So we will be asking for him to have no bond or high bond as a result of all of this.”

Rich said she does not know why Belfon would fight extradition when he has no genuine grounds for doing so.

“The only thing I can say about this particular defendant was, you know, he was fleeing, so he was ready to get out of Mobile,” she said.

Meanwhile, Deangelo DeJuan Parnell – who is accused of a 2019 Ladd-Peebles shooting that wounded nine, including five critically – is tentatively scheduled to go on trial next month. On Thursday, a judge is set to take up a defense request to reduce his bail from $405,000 to $180,000.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.