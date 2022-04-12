Mobile family pleads for help finding man last seen two weeks ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police and a local family are hoping for help in finding a man who hasn’t been seen for two weeks.

Josten Peters, 28, was last seen on March 29 walking away from his home on Ginger Drive.

He was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, and red and white tennis shoes. He is 5′11″, 150 lbs. with black hair.

His family says he has tattoos including ‘RIP’ on the back of his right hand, ‘Jesse’ on his left hand, and a raven on his neck.

Anyone who can help is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

Josten Peters (Mobile Police Department)

