Mobile PD: Shooting victim’s ex-girlfriend and her son arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman and her adult son are locked up in Mobile County Metro Jail today after her ex-boyfriend was shot Monday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police say that at about 2:23 p.m. Monday officers responded to the 100 block of Hemley Avenue to investigate a shooting.

Investigators say Kenyetta Williams, 38, of Mobile, her son Keontrae Williams, 20, of Prichard, unlawfully entered the residence. Police say the son produced a gun and shot the victim, who was transported to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Kenyetta Williams is charged with domestic violence assault. Keontrae Williams is charged with burglary and assault.

