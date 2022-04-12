Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile PD: Shooting victim’s ex-girlfriend and her son arrested

Kenyetta Williams and Keontrae Williams
Kenyetta Williams and Keontrae Williams(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman and her adult son are locked up in Mobile County Metro Jail today after her ex-boyfriend was shot Monday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police say that at about 2:23 p.m. Monday officers responded to the 100 block of Hemley Avenue to investigate a shooting.

Investigators say Kenyetta Williams, 38, of Mobile, her son Keontrae Williams, 20, of Prichard, unlawfully entered the residence. Police say the son produced a gun and shot the victim, who was transported to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.  

Kenyetta Williams is charged with domestic violence assault. Keontrae Williams is charged with burglary and assault.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Austal USA celebrated the opening of the shipbuilding company’s state-of-the-art steel facility...
Shipbuilder Austal USA celebrates opening of steel manufacturing line
OCSO arrests driver of stolen car that rammed deputy’s SUV
OCSO: Driver of stolen car rams deputy’s SUV
A body was found near Shoal River bridge Monday afternoon.
Body found in Shoal River in Okaloosa County
Business News generic
2 national businesses moving to South Alabama Logistics Park