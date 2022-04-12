OCSO: Driver of stolen car rams deputy’s SUV

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WALA) - A man driving a stolen car rammed a deputy’s SUV while trying to flee from deputies Monday in Mary Esther, Fla., according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were attempting a traffic stop on the stolen car at Hollywood Boulevard East in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. After stopping and being told to get out of the car, the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Chad Ebanks of Destin, made a U-turn and fled westbound on Hollywood Boulevard into a parking lot, where he hit the patrol SUV, disabling both vehicles. Ebanks got out and ran but was found shortly afterwards hiding underneath a vehicle in the Santa Rosa Mall Parking lot, according to OCSO.

The deputy in the patrol vehicle was not injured.

Ebanks initially gave a false name and age, but was later positively identified by OCSO booking personnel, authorities said.

Ebanks is charged with fleeing and eluding, grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, providing false identification, and failure to appear on a grand theft charge.

